Mount Everest: 72 Years After The First Ascent, Concerns Grow

Kathmandu: Nepal's famed 'Everest Man' Kami Rita Sherpa on Tuesday, May 27, scaled Mount Everest for a record 31 times, breaking his own record. Two days later, he was back in the Nepali capital – but he is worried about the future of the Himalayas, as well as the communities dwelling in the region.

Reason? Rising temperatures are beginning to take a toll on the Himalayas.

"The snow and ice cover up there is rapidly melting, and our mountains are gradually turning black," Kami Rita told ETV Bharat, referring to the otherwise snowy Himalayan peaks that have lately started appearing black due to thinning of snow and ice covers. "The government should do something [to protect our mountains]."

The 55-year-old mountaineer's concern over the impacts of climate change in the Himalayas came as Nepali officials and mountaineers observed International Sagarmatha Day on Thursday. Sagarmatha is the Nepali name for Mount Everest. It commemorates the first ascent of the highest mountain by New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa 72 years ago: on May 29, 1953.

Recent climate research has shown that the average temperature in the Himalayas is rising at a rate of 0.3 to 0.7 °C – which is higher than the global average. And that has led to rapid melting of glaciers and even bursting of glacial lakes, like the one that destroyed Kami Rita's native village of Thame near Mount Everest last summer.

Lone line of climbers to Mount Everest (Kami Rita Sherpa)

Climbers unstoppable

Yet such changes haven't deterred mountaineers from across the world, who continue to arrive in Nepal in droves to scale some of the highest mountains. And like Hillary and Tenzing Norgay did 72 years ago, they begin their journeys in Spring, so they can take advantage of the ideal mountaineering conditions that the month of May offers.

This year, the Nepali government issued nearly 500 Everest summit permits to mostly international climbers. More than 50 per cent of them are estimated to have succeeded in scaling the mountain between May 9 and May 27. Still, there are reports of at least two deaths due mainly to high-altitude sickness.

Kami Rita led a team of 22 Indian climbers, who were aided by more than two dozen Sherpas. As his team members gradually made their way to the top of the world, several interesting – and bizarre - new records were set:

Ikramal Hasan Shakil from Bangladesh bound for Mount Everest (Tashi)

Tashi Gyaljen Sherpa, 29, from Phortse village in the shadows of Mount Everest, scaled Mount Everest for a record fourth time in a little over two weeks' time. He became the first-ever mountaineer to do so.

Bangladeshi mountaineer Ikramul Hasan Shakil, 31, set another big record. He trekked all the way to the top of Mount Everest from Cox’s Bazar beach in 84 days, covering a distance of about 1,400km. During the course of his Sea-to-Summit expedition, he also swam across the Jamuna River in Bangladesh.

British mountain guide Kenton Cool, 51, stood atop the mountain for the 19th time and broke his previous record of the highest number of successful Everest summits. He remains the first non-Sherpa to boast that many Everest ascents.

Speed-climbing controversy

And there were other Everest feats that have left the mountaineering community just stunned, if not shell-shocked:

A team of four British ex-special forces soldiers last week scaled Everest in just five days. Soon after arriving by jet plane from London, they had taken a helicopter to Everest base camp. Around the same time, a US-Ukrainian climber, Andrew Ushakov, announced that he had summited the highest mountain in less than four days after leaving New York.

As in Hillary-Tenzing’s time, most climbers rely on supplemental oxygen cylinders to make their ascents easy and safe. But the British climbers reportedly used xenon gas, an aesthetic which is banned for athletes, in a laboratory in Germany just before catching their flight to Nepal.

Such use of xenon gas, although still in an experimental phase, is said to boost the production of oxygen-carrying red blood cells in the human body. That way, the British climbers could skip the natural acclimatisation process, which requires climbers to spend weeks in the mountain. Additionally, they also spent a lot of time in hypoxic tents that ensure reduced oxygen flows, as in high altitudes.

The US-Ukrainian climber denied having used xenon gas, which is banned for athletes by the World Anti-Doping Agency – but said he did spend numerous nights in a hypoxic tent set up inside his New York apartment.

Of late, hypoxic tents have become popular among Western mountaineers vying for high Himalayan peaks. Kami Rita, the ‘Everest Man’, is unaware of such peak speed summits achieved by his fellow Everest summiteers. "I don't know," the humble Sherpa said on Thursday, sounding as if still recovering from his 31st Everest summit fatigue. "Maybe it's a good thing, maybe it can help us climb in a short time."

But others are worried that use of such a banned gas like xenon could affect the sanctity of mountaineering, as well as hurt the Everest industry, a lifeline of Nepal's highland Sherpas. "I don’t think it’s a good idea to use such a gas,” said this season’s four-time Everest summiteer Tashi Gyaljen. “Such expeditions should be discouraged, and old-styled mountaineering should be encouraged.”

For its part, the Nepali government has said it has already launched an investigation into the speed-climbing Everest expeditions. If allowed to continue, some Sherpas say, they could destroy long-held mountaineering norms and traditions.