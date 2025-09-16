ETV Bharat / international

Nagamallaiah’s Gruesome Murder Was ‘Preventable’, Biden Admin Released Accused Into Country: Agencies

In this undated photo, Indian-origin motel manager Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah, who was beheaded in front of his wife and son in Texas following a dispute over a washing machine. ( PTI )

Washington: US law enforcement agencies said the “savage” and gruesome killing of an Indian-origin motel manager in Dallas would never have happened if the accused was not released into the country by the Biden administration.

“A hotel manager was beheaded in front of his family by a convicted predator, an illegal alien from Cuba. Cuba refused to take him, so the Biden admin released him onto the American streets a week prior to President Trump taking office,” US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a post on X Monday.

Chandra Nagamallaiah, 50, was killed at the Downtown Suites motel by co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a 37-year-old Cuban national with a violent criminal history. The federal agency said that the criminal illegal alien should never have been in America in the first place.

Describing Cobos-Martinez as a “vile monster”, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that he beheaded Nagamallaiah in front of his wife and child and proceeded to kick the victim’s head on the ground.

“This gruesome, savage slaying of a victim at a motel by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien had not been released into our country by the Biden Administration since Cuba would not take him back,” it said.

DHS added that this is exactly why the agency is removing criminal illegal aliens to third countries. President Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem are “no longer allowing barbaric criminals to indefinitely remain in America. If you come to our country illegally, you could end up in Eswatini, Uganda, South Sudan, or CECOT,” the agency said, referring to the maximum security prison Terrorism Confinement Centre in Tecoluca, El Salvador.

Senator Ted Cruz, who represents the state of Texas in the United States Senate, said that Nagamallaiah was brutally murdered by an illegal alien with a heinous criminal record, who was released back into the country by Biden.