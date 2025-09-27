ETV Bharat / international

Moscow 'Open To Negotiations' To End Ukraine War: Lavrov Tells UNGA

New York: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday said Moscow is open to negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, stressing that Russia's security concerns and the rights of Russian-speaking people must be addressed before any settlement.

"As President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasised, Russia has been and remains open to negotiations on eliminating the root causes of the conflict," Lavrov said at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"Russia's security and its vital interests must be reliably agreed. The rights of Russians and Russian-speaking people in the territories that remain under the control of the Kyiv regime must be restored in full. On this basis, we are ready to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine."

Lavrov accused Western nations of ignoring Moscow's security concerns and continuing NATO's expansion in violation of earlier assurances. "Neither Europeans realise the gravity of the situation nor are they willing to negotiate honestly. NATO continues to expand right up to our borders, contrary to assurances given to Soviet leaders not to advance a single inch to the east," he said.

The Russian foreign minister also rejected claims by some Eastern European countries that Moscow was violating their airspace with jets and drones. "Russia is being accused of planning to attack the North Atlantic Alliance and European Union countries. President Putin has repeatedly debunked these provocations, Russia does not have and does not have any such intentions," he said. "However, any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response. Let there be no doubt about this in NATO and the EU."