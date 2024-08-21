ETV Bharat / international

Moscow Comes Under Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack Yet But Destroys Them All, Russian Authorities Say

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Aug 21, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

Russia destroyed 45 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said. It said 11 were destroyed over the Moscow region, 23 over the Bryansk region, six over Belgorod, three over Kaluga and two over Kursk.

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows a destroyed bridge across the Seim River at the town of Glushkovo in Russia's Kursk region on Aug. 17, 2024.
This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows a destroyed bridge across the Seim River at the town of Glushkovo in Russia's Kursk region on Aug. 17, 2024. (AP)

Moscow: Russian authorities said Wednesday that Moscow came under the largest attack yet by Ukrainian drones since the start of fighting in 2022, and that it destroyed all of them.

Russia destroyed 45 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said. It said 11 were destroyed over the Moscow region, 23 over the Bryansk region, six over Belgorod, three over Kaluga and two over Kursk.

“This was one of the biggest attempts of all time to attack Moscow using drones,” Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel. He said all of the drones were destroyed because strong defences have been created around the capital.

Some Russian social media channels shared videos of drones apparently being destroyed by air defense systems, which then set off car alarms. Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk region, said there was a “mass” attack on his region but that 23 drones were destroyed. The drone attacks come as Ukrainian forces are continuing to push into Russia's western Kursk region.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, said in its daily report late Tuesday that the Ukrainians have made additional advances in their incursion, now in its third week. It noted that Ukrainian forces appear to be striking Russian pontoon bridges and pontoon engineering equipment over the Seym River in an area west of the Kurst oblast.

The daring incursion into Russia has raised morale in Ukraine and changed the dynamic of the fighting. But the gains there come as Ukraine continues to lose ground in its eastern industrial region of Donbas.

Read More

  1. Ukrainian President Says Push Into Russia's Kursk Region Is To Create A Buffer Zone
  2. Putin Makes Surprise Trip To Chechnya Amid Ukraine's Cross-border Incursion

Moscow: Russian authorities said Wednesday that Moscow came under the largest attack yet by Ukrainian drones since the start of fighting in 2022, and that it destroyed all of them.

Russia destroyed 45 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said. It said 11 were destroyed over the Moscow region, 23 over the Bryansk region, six over Belgorod, three over Kaluga and two over Kursk.

“This was one of the biggest attempts of all time to attack Moscow using drones,” Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel. He said all of the drones were destroyed because strong defences have been created around the capital.

Some Russian social media channels shared videos of drones apparently being destroyed by air defense systems, which then set off car alarms. Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk region, said there was a “mass” attack on his region but that 23 drones were destroyed. The drone attacks come as Ukrainian forces are continuing to push into Russia's western Kursk region.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, said in its daily report late Tuesday that the Ukrainians have made additional advances in their incursion, now in its third week. It noted that Ukrainian forces appear to be striking Russian pontoon bridges and pontoon engineering equipment over the Seym River in an area west of the Kurst oblast.

The daring incursion into Russia has raised morale in Ukraine and changed the dynamic of the fighting. But the gains there come as Ukraine continues to lose ground in its eastern industrial region of Donbas.

Read More

  1. Ukrainian President Says Push Into Russia's Kursk Region Is To Create A Buffer Zone
  2. Putin Makes Surprise Trip To Chechnya Amid Ukraine's Cross-border Incursion

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RUSSIA UKRAINE WARUKRAINIAN ATTACKMOSCOWUKRAINE DRONE ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis: Memorials Honouring India's Bangladesh Liberation War At Risk

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.