Moscow Bans Adoption Of Russian Children To Countries That Allow Gender Transition

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday signed into law a bill banning the adoption of Russian children by citizens of countries where gender transitioning is legal. The Kremlin leader also approved legislation that outlaws the spread of material that encourages people not to have children.

The bills, which were previously approved by both houses of Russia's parliament, follow a series of laws that have suppressed sexual minorities and bolstered longstanding conventional values.

Russian lower house Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, who was among the new bill's authors, said in a Telegram post in July that "it is extremely important to eliminate possible dangers in the form of gender reassignment that adopted children may face in these countries."

The adoption ban would apply to at least 15 countries, most of them in Europe, and Australia, Argentina and Canada. Adoption of Russian children by U.S. citizens was banned in 2012.

Other bills approved Saturday ban what they described as propaganda for remaining child-free and impose fines of up to 5 million rubles (about $50,000). Its proponents contended that public arguments against having children are part of purported Western efforts to weaken Russia by encouraging population decline.