Morocco Set For Sheepless Eid As Drought Persists

Khemisset: As the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha approaches, Fatima Kharraz can't seem to find the usual sense of celebration after drought-stricken Morocco urged people to forego the traditional sheep sacrifice this year.

The rare call was made as the kingdom grapples with a seventh consecutive year's of a dry spell that has caused livestock numbers to decline. "We don't feel the usual excitement," said Kharraz. "It's as if the holiday doesn't exist."

But the 52-year-old said it would have been prohibitively expensive to observe the sacrifice this year: sheep prices were already high last year... We couldn't have afforded it."

While sacrificing sheep during Eid al-Adha is not a religious obligation, it remains a widely observed ritual across the Muslim world.

At the weekly livestock market in Khemisset, a small town near the capital Rabat, the usual holiday buzz was missing.

Cattle and horses stood in makeshift pens with no sheep in sight, an eerie scene for many just days before the festivity that Moroccans are set to observe on Saturday.

Late February, King Mohammed VI -- also the kingdom's "Commander of the Faithful" -- cited both "climate and economic challenges" when announcing the measure.

He said those challenges have caused a "substantial decline" in the country's livestock.

'Exorbitant'

His late father, Hassan II, made a similar appeal in 1996 when the kingdom also struggled with drought.

Recent rainfall deficits have chipped away at grazing pastures, also driving up the cost of livestock feed.

This has shrunk Morocco's livestock numbers by more than a third compared to the figure counted in the last census in 2016, according to the agriculture ministry.

It has also caused red meat prices to skyrocket, making it unaffordable for many in a country where the minimum monthly wage is just over 3,000 dirhams ($325).

For livestock sellers, the economic toll has also proved heavy.