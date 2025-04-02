ETV Bharat / international

More Than One Lakh Members Of Hasina’s Awami League Fled To India, Says Information Advisor Alam

Dhaka: Bangladesh interim government’s Information Advisor Mahfuj Alam on Tuesday claimed that more than one lakh members of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League have fled to India, according to media reports.

Alam made the remark during an Eid gathering in Dhaka attended by families of individuals who were allegedly disappeared or killed during Hasina’s tenure, Bangladeshi news portal bdnews24.com said.

Human rights group “Mayer Dak” organised the event in the city’s Tejgaon area, said a press release.

Criticising Hasina, Mahfuj said she used enforced disappearances and killings as a means of avenging her parents’ assassination, state-run news agency BSS reported.

“The highest number of enforced disappearances occurred in 2013 and 2014 when people were fighting for their voting rights. The main objective behind these actions was to destroy the electoral system,” he said.

The adviser said that the government has already formed a commission to investigate into enforced disappearances.

“Based on the commission’s recommendations, arrest warrants have been issued against several individuals involved in enforced disappearances. Additionally, investigations against many others are still ongoing,” Alam said.

Coming down heavily on the previous government, he stated that those who opposed the Awami League politically were labelled as terrorists and militants before being forcibly disappeared.

Their families were also subjected to fear and intimidation, the adviser said, adding, various state institutions were used to carry out such disappearances.

The adviser claimed Hasina is still hatching conspiracies against the country staying in India, which is very unfortunate.