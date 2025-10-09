ETV Bharat / international

More Than 54,600 Children Younger Than 5 May Be Acutely Malnourished In Gaza, Study Finds

Yazan Abu Ful, a 2-year-old malnourished child, poses for a photo at his family home in the Shati refugee camp, in Gaza City ( File/AP )

Jerusalem: After two years of war and dire food shortages, more than 54,600 children younger than 5 in Gaza may be acutely malnourished, with more than 12,800 severely affected, according to a new study by a U.N. agency.

By early August, roughly 16% of children ages 6 months to just under 5 years in Gaza were suffering from a life-threatening type of malnutrition known as acute wasting, including nearly 4% with severe wasting, according to the analysis by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, the primary health care provider to Palestinian refugees in the region.

Wasting requires treatment with therapeutic food over several weeks and, sometimes, hospitalization.

The study, published Wednesday in The Lancet medical journal, is the most comprehensive study of child hunger in the region to date, the authors said. It relied on screenings of nearly 220,000 children from dozens of health centers and medical sites in Gaza between January 2024 and mid-August.

"Tens of thousands of preschool-aged children in the Gaza Strip are now suffering from preventable acute malnutrition and face an increased risk of mortality," said Dr. Masako Horino, the study's lead scientist, in a statement.

In a commentary accompanying the study, three experts in child health, nutrition and public policy who were not involved in the research called it the "some of the most definitive evidence" of the extent of malnourishment.

"It is now well established that the children of Gaza are starving and require immediate and sustained humanitarian assistance," wrote Jessica Fanzo of Columbia University, Paul Wise of Stanford University and Zulfiqar Bhutta of Aga Khan University in Pakistan and the Hospital for Sick Children in Canada.

Food shortages and starvation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied reports of starvation during the war triggered by a deadly Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, saying they were "lies" promoted by Hamas.