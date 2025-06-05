ETV Bharat / international

More People Leave Homes In Canada As Huge Wildfires Spread

Wildfire smoke hangs in the air above Highway 97 north of Buckinghorse River, British Columbia - File image ( AP )

Norway House: More than 31,000 people were under evacuation across Canada on Wednesday as firefighters battled raging wildfires threatening towns and villages, authorities said.

More than 200 fires burning across the country -- half of which are described as being out of control -- have so far scorched more than 2.2 million hectares.

The Saskatchewan and Manitoba provinces have been hardest hit, with both declaring wildfire emergencies in recent days.

"Right now it's not good because people are so scared, and also me," said Tareq Hosen Alin, who runs a hotel in La Ronge in Saskatchewan, where flames have destroyed some businesses.

The small town of 2,500 people has been evacuated, but Tareq Hosen Alin said he had stayed to house first responders and firefighters.

"So I'm scared, people lose their property, lose their money, lose their dreams right now," he told AFP.

Firefighters across the country have been put on alert, while 140 American personnel are already in Canada to help fight the fires.