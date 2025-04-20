More Indians Graduating In Singapore, Median Income Up By 10 Pc: Minister

Singapore: The Indian community in Singapore has progressed significantly, with national figures showing improvement in areas such as median household income and education, said Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam.

Based on Singapore's population census, he noted that among those aged 25 and above, 41 per cent had degrees in 2020, up from 16.5 per cent in 2000. This means that four in 10 Indians are graduates, he added.

"Some of it is due to immigration, but a significant number is also due to the way in which the community has improved," The Straits Times quoted the minister as saying on Saturday at an appreciation ceremony for donors, partners and volunteers of self-help group Singapore Indian Development Association, or Sinda, activities of which include lending education support to the community.

Shanmugam, the Sinda chairman, said there were also fewer school dropouts, noting that about 18 per cent of Indians left school without a secondary education in 2020, down from 38 per cent in 2000. He also highlighted that the median monthly income of Indian households "increased by a very substantial 40 per cent in the 10 years between 2010 and 2020," from SGD6,000 in 2010 to SGD8,500 in 2020.

However, he said, more can be done, such as on the school front, the dropout rate can be further reduced. "We can do better because one in five is still too much, but it isn't four in 10," Shanmugam said.

In his speech, Sinda chief executive Anbarasu Rajendran said the organisation helped nearly 31,500 individuals in 2024 through a wide range of programmes. He said this was possible with the support of 578 partners, including corporates, and more than 400 volunteers.

Anbarasu added that Sinda received SGD1.7 million in donations in 2024. Indians represented 7.6 per cent of Singapore's citizens of close to six million, while Malays and Chinese made up 15.1 per cent and 75.6 per cent of the population, respectively, in 2024, according to recent media reports.

Immigrants, especially professionals taking Singapore citizenship, make up for the population growth in the city state with a slower baby birth rate of below one per cent.