43 Monkeys Escape From A South Carolina Medical Lab. Police Say There Is No Serious Danger

South Carolina: Forty-three monkeys escaped from a compound used for medical research in South Carolina but the nearby police chief said there is "almost no danger" to the public.

"They are not infected with any disease whatsoever. They are harmless and a little skittish," Yemassee Police Chief Gregory Alexander said Thursday morning.

The Rhesus macaque primates escaped from the Alpha Genesis facility Wednesday when a new employee didn't fully shut an enclosure, Alexander said.

The monkeys are females weighing about 7 pounds (3 kilograms) and are so young and small that they haven't been used for testing, police said.

Alpha Genesis employees "currently have eyes on the primates and are working to entice them with food," police said in a statement issued around noon Thursday.

The company usually handles escapes on site, but the monkeys got outside the compound about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from downtown Yemassee, Alexander said.

"The handlers know them well and usually can get them back with fruit or a little treat," Alexander told The Associated Press by phone.

But rounding up these escapees is taking some more work. Alpha Genesis is taking the lead, setting up traps and using thermal imaging cameras to recapture the monkeys on the run, the chief said.