Power Cut Imposed Across Sri Lanka As Monkey Causes Outage

Colombo: Sri Lanka is scheduled to undergo a 90-minute power cut on Monday and Tuesday following a breakdown in a coal power plant.

Ceylon Electricity Board, the state power entity, decided on Monday given the shortage of supply owing to the failure at the 900-megawatt Norochcholai coal power plant in the northwestern region.

The Ceylon Electricity Board in a statement said the 90-minute rationing will be in two slots between 3 pm and 9.30 pm in different areas on both days.

The statement said Sunday's sudden power outage forced the operations at Lakvijaya power station to shut.

Sri Lanka on Sunday experienced an island-wide power outage for nearly 6 hours due to a tripping of a Colombo suburb grid station when a monkey came in contact with it.