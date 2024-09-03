ETV Bharat / international

Mongolia Rolls out Red Carpet for Putin Despite War Crimes Accusations

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Mongolia's President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh attend an official welcoming ceremony in Ulaanbaatar on September 3 ( AFP )

Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia): Russian President Vladimir Putin was welcomed by honour guards and red carpets in the Mongolian capital on Tuesday on his first visit to an International Criminal Court (ICC) member since it issued a warrant for his arrest last year. Putin landed in Ulaanbaatar on Monday night at the start of a high-profile trip seen as a show of defiance against the court, Kyiv, the West and rights groups that have all called for him to be detained.

He met Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Tuesday at Ulaanbaatar's imposing Genghis Khan Square, also known as Sukhbaatar Square. A band blared out martial tunes and the Russian and Mongolian national anthems as the two leaders stood in the square near Mongolian soldiers in traditional costume, some of them on horseback.

Putin is wanted by the Hague-based ICC for the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children since his troops invaded the country in 2022. Ukraine has reacted furiously to the trip, accusing Mongolia of "sharing responsibility" for Putin's "war crimes" after authorities did not detain him at the airport.

Kyiv had urged Mongolia to execute the arrest warrant, while the ICC said last week all its members had an "obligation" to detain those sought by the court. In practice, there is little that can be done if Ulaanbaatar does not comply. A vibrant democracy situated between authoritarian giants Russia and China, Mongolia enjoys close cultural links to Moscow as well as a critical trading relationship with Beijing.

Mongolia was under Moscow's sway during the Soviet era but has sought to keep friendly relations with both the Kremlin and Beijing since the Soviet collapse in 1991. It has not condemned Russia's offensive in Ukraine and has abstained during votes on the conflict at the United Nations. The Kremlin said last week it was not concerned that Putin would be arrested during the visit.

"Obviously there was no chance of arresting Putin," Bayarlkhagva Munkhnaran, a political analyst and a former adviser on Mongolia's National Security Council, told AFP. "In Ulaanbaatar's view the current ICC warrant-related scandal is a passing matter compared to the need to maintain secure and predictable relations with the Kremlin," he said.

- 'Get Putin out of here' -