Mohammed Deif - The Cat With Nine Lives

Hyderabad: Mohammed Deif was the man who paralyzed Israel. Deif was eliminated in a strike carried out by the Israeli Army.

He was the mastermind of the October 07 attacks on Israel, in which close to a thousand people were killed. Mohammed Dief was a crippled man who escaped numerous assassination attempts on his life by Israel to give a tough time to Israel.

Deif was a one-time bombmaker and the architect of a decade-long programme to dig a network of tunnels under Gaza. His ability to outwit Israel's military while killing soldiers alike has earned him the reverence of Palestinian militants.

His numerous unsuccessful assassination attempts solidified his reputation for exceptional evations skills, leading his adversaries to dub him as "The Cat with Nine Lives".

He was the head of Hamas’s military wing since 2002. Just like Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, Hamas’s handicapped spiritual leader, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in 2004, the 57-year-old Deif has run the Qassam brigades from a wheelchair for the last two decades.

He was born as Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri in the Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza during the 1960s. Gaza, then had been under Egyptian control (from 1948 to 1967). Between 1967 to 2005, it was under Israeli rule and then it came under the Palestinian Authority from 2005 to 2007.

Deif’s relatives were part of the Fedayeen Palestinian fighters, who in the 1950s launched attacks on illegal Israeli posts. Like many Palestinian leaders, who joined the nation’s liberation movements during their university period, Deif’s relationship with Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood-inspired movement, began at the Islamic University of Gaza.

In the early 1990s, Deif like many Palestinians including founders of Hamas was angry about the Oslo Accords signed by Yasser Arafat, chairman of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO), that ceded many Palestinian lands to Israel.

Under the influence of Yahya Ayyash and Adnan al-Ghoul, who were two of Hamas's top military strategists prior to their assassinations by Israel, Deif became part of the Qassam Brigades, which was founded shortly after the Oslo Accords. Since 2002, Deif led the Qassam Brigades, the military offshoot of Hamas.

His wife and two kids including an infant son were killed in assassination attempts by Israel. He lost an eye, arm and leg in those assassination attempts. In 2007, a Hamas coup led it to establish its control.

In late 2010, Deif wrote an article in which he outlined the group's aim according to his own vision of the conflict, saying that “Palestine will remain ours including Al Quds (Jerusalem), Al Aqsa (mosque), its towns and villages from the (Mediterranean) Sea to the (Jordan) River, from its North to its South. You (Israel) have no right to even an inch of it."