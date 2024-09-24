ETV Bharat / international

Modi's US Visit Showed Diaspora's Euphoria, Depth & Bonds of Friendship: USISPF

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US reflected the diaspora's euphoria, the unrelenting optimism from both governments in bilateral partnership, and the depth and bonds of friendship in the people-to-people engagement, a top India-centric American strategic group has said.

Modi is on a three-day visit to the US, during which he attended the Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington on Saturday, addressed thousands of members of the Indian-American community on Sunday at a mega community event in Long Island and addressed the UN's Summit of the Future on Monday. He also held bilateral discussions with world leaders on all three days.

What was evinced during Prime Minister Modi's recent visit was the euphoria of the diaspora, the unrelenting optimism from both governments in the partnership, and the depth and bonds of friendship in the people-to-people engagement, the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) said in a statement on Monday.

During the mega 'Modi&US' community event, the prime minister addressed a packed Nassau Veterans Coliseum with more than 13,000 Indian Americans. While the majority of them were from the New York and New Jersey area, Indian Americans came in from 40 States, according to organisers.

The USISPF thanked President Biden for strengthening ties with India, underscoring that whichever candidate wins the November 5 presidential elections in the US will continue to deepen the strategic relationship with New Delhi.

"In what is certain to be his last meeting with Prime Minister Modi as a sitting President, it's clear, that whoever occupies the White House in January 2025, will continue to build on the strategic partnership and prioritise the Indo-Pacific as central to Washington's geostrategic vision, it said.

Noting that Biden and Modi reaffirmed that the US-India Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership is the "defining partnership of the 21st century", the USISPF said the two leaders underscored the shared interests that both democracies share.

"However, it's important to elevate and expand those interests to shared priorities to address the urgent challenges of the 21st century," it said.

Asserting that the US-India Major Defence Partnership continues to be a vital pillar of security in the Indo-Pacific region, the advocacy group said the partnership was "fructified with the success of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) and subsequently with the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X)".