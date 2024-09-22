PM Modi Visit: US Hands Over 297 Antiquities Smuggled Out Of India

New Delhi: In a key development in bilateral ties during the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United States has handed over to India 297 antiquities, which were smuggled out of the country.

Announcing the same, PM Modi, in a post on X on Sunday, said, "Deepening cultural connect and strengthening the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural properties. I am extremely grateful to President Biden and the US Government for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India."

With this, the total number of ancient items recovered by India since 2014 has gone to 640, officials said, adding the number returned from the USA alone will be 578. The illicit trafficking of cultural property is a longstanding issue that has affected many cultures and countries throughout history, and India has been particularly hit.

Apart from the current visit, the earlier visits of Modi to the USA have also been particularly fruitful in return of antiquities to India. Officials said during his visit to the US in 2021, 157 antiquities were handed over by the US government, including the exquisite bronze Nataraja statue from the 12th century CE. Also, a few days after his US visit in 2023, 105 antiquities were returned to India.

India's successful recoveries extend beyond the USA, with 16 artefacts being returned from the UK, 40 from Australia among others, they noted. In stark contrast only one artefact was returned to India between 2004 and 2013, they said.

Further, in July 2024, on the sidelines of the 46th World Heritage Committee, at New Delhi, India and the United States signed the first ever 'Cultural Property Agreement' to prevent and curb the illicit trafficking of antiquities from India to the USA. (Agency inputs)