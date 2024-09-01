ETV Bharat / international

Modi To Embark On Visit To Brunei; First-Ever Bilateral Visit By Indian Prime Minister

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah is scheduled to visit Brunei Darussalam on September 3 and 4. This will be the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei. The visit coincides with the 40th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.

Brunei is an important partner in India’s Act East Policy and its vision of the Indo-Pacific. The visit will further strengthen our cooperation with Brunei in all existing sectors, including defence cooperation, trade and investment, energy, space technology, health cooperation, capacity building, culture and people-to-people exchanges and explore avenues for cooperation in newer sectors.

Later, the Prime Minister will visit Singapore on September 4 and 5 at the invitation of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The leaders will review the progress of the India–Singapore Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. During the visit, the Prime Minister will call on President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam and interact with Singaporean leadership. The Prime Minister will also meet with business leaders from Singapore.

These visits will further strengthen India’s cooperation with Brunei and Singapore both bilaterally and within the regional and multilateral frameworks. India and Singapore enjoy strong bilateral relations, characterised by robust economic, political and cultural ties. Both countries collaborate extensively in trade, investment and technology.