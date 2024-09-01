ETV Bharat / international

Modi To Embark On Visit To Brunei; First-Ever Bilateral Visit By Indian Prime Minister

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Brunei Darussalam on September 3 and 4, marking the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country. The visit, at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, coincides with the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Brunei.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah is scheduled to visit Brunei Darussalam on September 3 and 4.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah is scheduled to visit Brunei Darussalam on September 3 and 4. This will be the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei. The visit coincides with the 40th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.

Brunei is an important partner in India’s Act East Policy and its vision of the Indo-Pacific. The visit will further strengthen our cooperation with Brunei in all existing sectors, including defence cooperation, trade and investment, energy, space technology, health cooperation, capacity building, culture and people-to-people exchanges and explore avenues for cooperation in newer sectors.

Later, the Prime Minister will visit Singapore on September 4 and 5 at the invitation of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The leaders will review the progress of the India–Singapore Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. During the visit, the Prime Minister will call on President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam and interact with Singaporean leadership. The Prime Minister will also meet with business leaders from Singapore.

These visits will further strengthen India’s cooperation with Brunei and Singapore both bilaterally and within the regional and multilateral frameworks. India and Singapore enjoy strong bilateral relations, characterised by robust economic, political and cultural ties. Both countries collaborate extensively in trade, investment and technology.

Singapore is one of India's major trading partners and a significant source of foreign direct investment (FDI). The Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) between the two nations has further strengthened their economic ties.

Both countries share common interests in regional security and stability. They work closely in various international forums and have cooperated on issues like maritime security and counter-terrorism.

There are strong cultural and educational ties with numerous exchanges in the fields of arts, education and research. The large Indian diaspora in Singapore also contributes to cultural and community links. The partnership between India and Singapore is multifaceted and continues to evolve, benefiting both nations economically and strategically.
Read more: PM Modi Says India Land Of Opportunities; Promises Reforms, Stable Policy Regime To Investors

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah is scheduled to visit Brunei Darussalam on September 3 and 4. This will be the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei. The visit coincides with the 40th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.

Brunei is an important partner in India’s Act East Policy and its vision of the Indo-Pacific. The visit will further strengthen our cooperation with Brunei in all existing sectors, including defence cooperation, trade and investment, energy, space technology, health cooperation, capacity building, culture and people-to-people exchanges and explore avenues for cooperation in newer sectors.

Later, the Prime Minister will visit Singapore on September 4 and 5 at the invitation of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The leaders will review the progress of the India–Singapore Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. During the visit, the Prime Minister will call on President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam and interact with Singaporean leadership. The Prime Minister will also meet with business leaders from Singapore.

These visits will further strengthen India’s cooperation with Brunei and Singapore both bilaterally and within the regional and multilateral frameworks. India and Singapore enjoy strong bilateral relations, characterised by robust economic, political and cultural ties. Both countries collaborate extensively in trade, investment and technology.

Singapore is one of India's major trading partners and a significant source of foreign direct investment (FDI). The Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) between the two nations has further strengthened their economic ties.

Both countries share common interests in regional security and stability. They work closely in various international forums and have cooperated on issues like maritime security and counter-terrorism.

There are strong cultural and educational ties with numerous exchanges in the fields of arts, education and research. The large Indian diaspora in Singapore also contributes to cultural and community links. The partnership between India and Singapore is multifaceted and continues to evolve, benefiting both nations economically and strategically.
Read more: PM Modi Says India Land Of Opportunities; Promises Reforms, Stable Policy Regime To Investors

Last Updated : 16 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MODI TO VISIT BRUNEI AND SINGAPOREPRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODISULTAN HAJI HASSANAL BOLKIAHINDIA ACT EAST POLICYMODI TO EMBARK ON VISIT TO BRUNEI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.