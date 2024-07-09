Modi Talks Bollywood, Raj Kapoor Movies, Putin's 'Crisis Management Role' To Raise A Toast To India-Russia Bonhomie

Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed an auditorium packed with Indians in Moscow, had a special words of praise for his 'dear friend' President Vladimir Putin who, he said, played a vital role in spreading the warmth of India-Russia ties.

In a speech peppered with praise for Russia, a country which, PM Modi said, was never hesitant to offer help to India, the Indian leader raised a toast to India-Russia bonhomie. PM Modi also kept the audience glued with a nostalgic mention to Bollywood movies saying Raj kapoor's film played huge role in strengthening ties and cultural exchange between two countries.

PM Narendra Modi addresses Indian diaspora in Moscow on Tuesday. (ANI Video)

He said, "The song was once sung in every household here, 'Sir pe lal topi Russi, phir bhi dil hai Hindustani.' This song may have become old, but the sentiments are ever-green. Artists like Raj Kapoor, Mithoon Da have strengthened the friendship between India and Russia."

He continued, "The strength of our relations has been tested many times and every time our friendship has emerged stronger. I would especially like to appreciate the leadership of my dear friend, President Putin. He has done a wonderful job to strengthen this partnership for more than 2 decades. This is the sixth time I have come to Russia in the last 10 years and in these years we have met each other 17 times."

He also spoke about Russia's friendly gesture during crisis period. " All these meetings have increased trust and respect. When our students were stuck in the conflict, President Putin helped us in getting them back to India. I once again thank the people of Russia and my friend, President Putin..."