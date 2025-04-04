ETV Bharat / international

Modi Meets Myanmar Leader; Offers More Quake Relief, Presses For Early Polls

Bangkok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Myanmar's top leader that India is ready to offer more help to the country after the recent earthquake and pushed for 'credible and inclusive elections' to resolve the conflict there.

Modi met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar's military government, on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral and Technical Cooperation (BIMSTEC) grouping here.

This was the Prime Minister's first interaction with Senior General Min, who came to power in a military coup in February 2021, displacing the democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi's government. A large part of the 35-minute meeting was focused on Operation Brahma which India has launched towards relief efforts in the aftermath of the massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake on March 28 that has left over 3,100 dead in Myanmar.

“The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of early restoration of the democratic process in Myanmar, including through credible and inclusive elections,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters here.

He said the Prime Minister told the Myanmarese leader that India would support all efforts as it has in the past in fostering trust and advancing a “Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led transition towards a peaceful, stable and democratic Myanmar.”

Alluding to the human cost of the ongoing ethnic violence in Myanmar, the PM underlined that there was no military solution to the conflict and stressed that enduring peace could only be achieved through an inclusive dialogue, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“Met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. Once again expressed condolences on the loss of lives and damage to property in the wake of the recent earthquake. India is doing whatever is possible to assist our sisters and brothers of Myanmar in this critical time,” Modi wrote on X.

“We also discussed bilateral relations between India and Myanmar, particularly in sectors like connectivity, capacity building, infrastructure development and more,” he said. Sources said the Senior General thanked the Prime Minister for the relief assistance.

He also appreciated the Prime Minister's reconstruction work and leadership during the Bhuj earthquake of January 2001 when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat and the learnings for Myanmar and others from it, sources added.