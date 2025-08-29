Modi-Ishiba Summit Yields Landmark India-Japan Cooperation Roadmap For Next Decade

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba on Friday unveiled an ambitious blueprint to steer India-Japan relations into a new era, announcing a series of far-reaching agreements spanning economic growth, technology, security, energy, culture and space exploration.

At the heart of the outcomes was the India-Japan Joint Vision for the Next Decade, a 10-year strategic framework identifying eight priority areas —economic partnership, economic security, mobility, ecological sustainability, technology and innovation, health, people-to-people links and state-prefecture engagements.

Among the most notable economic announcements was Japan’s commitment of 10 trillion yen ($68 billion) in private investments in India over the next decade. The two sides also launched a comprehensive Economic Security Initiative, with a fact sheet listing cooperation in semiconductors, clean energy, telecom, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and emerging technologies.

“Today, we have laid a strong foundation for a new and golden chapter in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership,” Modi said while jointly addressing the media with Ishina in Tokyo following delegation-level talks between the two sides. “We have set a roadmap for the next decade. Our vision focuses on investment, innovation, economic security, environment, technology, health, mobility, people-to-people ties, and state-prefecture cooperation. We have set a target of 10 trillion yen investment from Japan in India over the next 10 years. We will also give special attention to connecting small and medium enterprises and startups from both countries.”

The two leaders also signed a Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, setting up a comprehensive framework to address contemporary security challenges under the Special Strategic and Global Partnership that India and Japan share.

“India and Japan are fully committed towards a free, open, peaceful, prosperous, and rules-based Indo-Pacific,” Modi said during his address to the media. “We have shared concerns towards terrorism and cybersecurity. We also have shared interests in the areas of defence and maritime security. We have jointly decided to further strengthen our cooperation in the fields of defence industry and innovation.”

Human mobility was given a strong push with an Action Plan for Human Resource Exchange, targeting a two-way movement of 500,000 people, including 50,000 skilled and semi-skilled Indian workers to Japan over the next five years.

“Under the action plan of human resource exchange, over the next five years, both sides shall encourage an exchange of five lakh people, in different fields,” Modi said. “Fifty thousand skilled Indians will actively contribute to the economy of Japan under this. The partnership between India and Japan shall not be limited to Delhi and Tokyo. Our engagement will deepen through institutional cooperation between the states of India and the prefectures of Japan. This will open new doors for trade, tourism, education, and cultural exchanges.”

Climate and sustainability featured prominently, with a memorandum of cooperation on the Joint Crediting Mechanism to support India’s decarbonisation goals and attract Japanese investment, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on decentralised wastewater management, and another on environmental cooperation covering pollution control, climate change, waste management and biodiversity. The two sides also signed a Joint Declaration on Clean Hydrogen and Ammonia to deepen research and investment in green fuels.

On the digital front, the two nations launched India-Japan Digital Partnership 2.0 to boost collaboration in digital public infrastructure, talent development and frontier technologies such as AI, IoT and semiconductors. This was complemented by the announcement of an India-Japan AI Initiative and a Next-Generation Mobility Partnership to drive innovation in transport, infrastructure and Make-in-India mobility solutions.

A significant step in critical mineral supply chain resilience came through a memorandum of cooperation on mineral resources, while the private sector received a boost with the India-Japan SME Forum and a new Sustainable Fuel Initiative to support biofuels and biogas development.

“Our Joint Credit Mechanism is a big win for energy,” Modi stated. “It shows that our green partnership is as strong as our economic partnership. In this direction, we are also launching the Sustainable Fuel Initiative and Battery Supply Chain Partnership.”

In science and space, the leaders oversaw the signing of an Implementing Arrangement between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on the Joint Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (Chandrayaan-5), along with a Joint Statement of Intent on Science and Technology Cooperation to promote institutional linkages and researcher exchanges.

According to a joint statement issued following Friday’s talks, both leaders noted the importance of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail as a flagship project between India and Japan.

“They concurred to work towards the commencement of operations at the earliest and cooperate on the introduction of the latest Japanese Shinkansen technology in India,” the statement reads. “The Indian side appreciates Japan’s offer to introduce, in the early 2030s, the E10 series of the Shinkansen that runs on the Japanese signalling system. To this end, it was concurred to immediately commence work necessary for early installation of the signalling, including the Japanese system, as well as for the introduction of the General Inspection Train (GIT) and one set of E5 series Shinkansen rolling stock.”

Cultural and educational ties also saw new momentum with an MoU on Cultural Exchange, an MoU between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and deeper state-prefecture linkages, including high-level reciprocal visits.

Business linkages will be further expanded through new forums with Japan’s Kansai and Kyushu regions, while closer people-to-people ties will be fostered by increased exchanges at multiple levels.

According to the joint statement, the two leaders also resolved to continue to work closely together for an urgent reform of the UN Security Council (UNSC) including through the expansion of both permanent and non-permanent categories to better reflect the current geopolitical realities.

“They expressed their determination to accelerate UNSC reforms, particularly through the commencement of text-based negotiations under the inter-governmental negotiations framework with an overall objective to achieve concrete outcomes in a fixed timeframe,” the statement reads. “They expressed their mutual support for each other’s candidature for a permanent seat in a reformed UNSC. They also underscored the need for UN reform to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the UN that contributes to global governance in a changing world.”

According to K Yhome, Fellow at the Shillong-based Asian Confluence think tank, one of the most important points of this year’s India-Japan annual bilateral summit is that both countries are trying to offset US President Donald Trump’s economic policies.

“The way the two countries have scaled up their ties definitely indicates that they are trying to thwart the uncertainty surrounding Washington’s policies,” Yhome told ETV Bharat. “Both India and Japan are also increasingly finding that putting all eggs in one basket will be a geopolitical disaster.”

He said that in the global security realm, both countries are hedging their bets as Washington’s security guarantees are becoming increasingly unpredictable.

“Both India and Japan have to deal with their own regional security challenges, particularly territorial disputes with China,” he said. “Though the trajectory of the India-Japan relationship has been on the rise, Trump’s policies have hastened further strengthening of bilateral ties.”

