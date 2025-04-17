ETV Bharat / international

Modi Invited For V-Day Celebrations, Waiting For Response: Kremlin

Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited for the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, but there has been no response from New Delhi, a top Kremlin aide said Thursday.

On May 9, Russia celebrates victory in WWII over Nazi Germany and this year has invited leaders of select friendly nations to attend the 80th anniversary event. The leaders include Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has accepted the invitation.

“The Prime Minister has been invited for 9 May, but so far we have not received any response,” Kremlin’s foreign aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Russian State TV.