Mob, Police Debar Mourners From Rallying At Bangladesh Founder’s Residence, Shrine

New Delhi: Several hundred people and police enforced strict vigil around the residence and shrine of Bangladesh’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, preventing his supporters from commemorating the 50th anniversary of his brutal assassination.

Mujibur Rahman, fondly called Bangabandhu, was killed in a military coup on August 15, 1975 along with most of his family members. His two daughters - Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana - survived the massacre as they were abroad at the time.

Witnesses and reports said several hundred people in a violent mood overnight took position at Dhaka’s 32 Dhanmandi, Mujibur Rahman's private residence, which was turned into a memorial museum. The building was levelled following the ouster of the Awami League regime of his daughter and then prime minister Hasina on August 5, 2024.

The interim government chief Muhammad Yunus, who replaced Hasina after she fled the country on August 5, has disbanded the Awami League's activities until completion of the trial of the ousted prime minister and leaders of her regime and party. The interim government also scrapped the status of August 15 as the 'National Mourning Day'.

Through Thursday night and on Friday, the crowd outside Mujibur Rahman's residence chanted slogans in favour of former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and the far-right Jamaat-e-Islami’s student wing Chhatra Shibir also joined them.

According to witnesses, the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP), a large offshoot of Students against Discrimination (SAD) that led last year’s violent protests that toppled Hasina's government, however, were not present at the scene at Dhanmondi. However, some people reportedly belonging to the NCP were present but did not take part in sloganeering.

The mob enforced a strict vigil and assaulted several individuals, suspecting them of being supporters of the Awami League, according to witnesses and video clips that soon went viral on social media.

“The riot police with APCs (armoured personnel carriers) stood by on the sidelines and detained the assaulted people as the mob handed them over to the security personnel,” a journalist at the scene said.

One of the video footage showed an angry crowd suspecting a middle-aged woman of being an Awami League activist and asking her why she came to 32, Dhanmondi. They forced her to say, “I have made a mistake, which I will not repeat in my life,” before letting her go away.