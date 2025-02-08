ETV Bharat / international

Missing Commuter Plane Found Crashed On Alaska Sea Ice And All 10 Aboard Died, Authorities Say

Wreckage of a small commuter plane that crashed in western Alaska on a flight that was bound for the hub community of Nome. ( AP )

Juneau: A small commuter plane that crashed in western Alaska on its way to the hub community of Nome was located Friday on sea ice, and all 10 people on board died, authorities said.

Mike Salerno, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard, said rescuers were searching the aircraft's last known location by helicopter when they spotted the wreckage. They lowered two rescue swimmers to investigate.

The Bering Air single-engine turboprop plane was travelling from Unalakleet on Thursday afternoon with nine passengers and a pilot, according to Alaska's Department of Public Safety.

The Cessna Caravan left Unalakleet at 2:37 p.m., and officials lost contact with it less than an hour later, according to David Olson, director of operations for Bering Air. There was light snow and fog, with a temperature of 17 degrees (minus 8.3 Celsius), according to the National Weather Service.

The Coast Guard said it went missing about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Nome. The aircraft was 12 miles (19 kilometers) offshore, according to the Coast Guard said.

It was operating at its maximum passenger capacity, according to the airline's description of the plane.

Radar forensic data provided by the U.S. Civil Air Patrol indicated that about 3:18 p.m., the plane had "some kind of event which caused them to experience a rapid loss in elevation and a rapid loss in speed," Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin McIntyre-Coble said. "What that event is, I can't speculate to."

McIntyre-Coble said he was unaware of any distress signals from the aircraft. Planes carry an emergency locating transmitter. If exposed to seawater, the device sends a signal to a satellite, which then relays that message back to the Coast Guard to indicate an aircraft may be in distress. There have been no such messages received by the Coast Guard, he said.