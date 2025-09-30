ETV Bharat / international

Missile Attack On Cargo Ship Off Yemen Wounds 2 And Prompts Crew To Abandon Vessel

FILE - Houthi fighters march during a rally of support for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and against the U.S. strikes on Yemen outside Sanaa on Jan. 22, 2024. ( AP )

Dubai: A missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels set a Dutch-flagged cargo ship ablaze in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, officials said, wounding two mariners and forcing its crew to abandon the damaged vessel. It was the most serious attack in the Gulf of Aden, some distance from the Red Sea where the Iranian-backed Houthis sank two vessels in July.

While the rebels did not claim the assault on the Minervagracht, they had threatened to strike ships as part of their campaign over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, particularly as Israel squeezes in on Gaza City in a new ground offensive. Meanwhile, the Mideast also remains on edge after the United Nations reimposed sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.

The Minervagracht had been targeted on Sept. 23 in an unsuccessful attack in the Gulf of Aden, which connects to the Red Sea via the Bab el-Mandeb Strait separating East Africa from the Arabian Peninsula. On Monday, a missile launch seen by some in Yemen apparently struck the Minervagracht.

Spliethoff, the ship's owner, described the strike as “inflicting substantial damage to the ship.” A helicopter evacuated the ship's 19 crew members, of which two were wounded, it added.

A European naval force operating in the region, known as Operation Aspides, said early Tuesday that the Minervagracht “is on fire and adrift” after the crew's rescue. It identified the ship's crew as coming from the Philippines, Russia, Sri Lanka and Ukraine, with one wounded and stable and another severely wounded and airlifted to Djibouti for medical care.

The French military’s Maritime Information, Cooperation and Awareness Center identified the Houthis as carrying out the attack. The Houthis wait hours and even days to claim their assaults and have not yet done so.