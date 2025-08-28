ETV Bharat / international

'Nuke India' Scribbled On Shooter's Gun Who Killed Two Children At US School

Law enforcement officers search the nearby neighborhood to clear the area after a shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis (AP)
Published : August 28, 2025 at 11:10 AM IST

New York/Washington: A shooter who opened fire at a Minneapolis Catholic School, killing two children, had ‘Nuke India’ written on one of the guns, according to video footage of the alleged arsenal used by him.

The shooter, identified as Robin Westman, 23, from Minnesota, opened fire in the Annunciation Catholic School on Wednesday killing two children aged 8 and 10 and injuring 17 people. Westman then allegedly killed himself.

Video footage circulating online allegedly showed Westman displaying his ammunition, rifles and guns. ‘Nuke India’ is written in white on one of the guns.

Journalist Laura Loomer said in a post on X that the Minnesota shooter had “Mashallah” and “Nuke India” written on his gun. He also wrote “Israel Must Fall”.

“Clearly influenced by anti-Indian and Anti-Jewish Islamic propaganda. Not really a shocker to see a person like this living in Ilhan Omar’s district kill Catholics. Another example of the Red-Green alliance,” Loomer said.

Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, is the US representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district since 2019.

FBI Director Kash Patel said that Wednesday's deadly shooting at a Minneapolis church that killed two students and wounded 17 children and adults is being investigated as an act of terrorism as well as an anti-Catholic hate crime.

"The FBI is investigating this shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics," Patel said on X, adding that the shooter has been identified as "Robin Westman, a male born as Robert Westman."

