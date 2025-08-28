ETV Bharat / international

'Nuke India' Scribbled On Shooter's Gun Who Killed Two Children At US School

Law enforcement officers search the nearby neighborhood to clear the area after a shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis ( AP )

New York/Washington: A shooter who opened fire at a Minneapolis Catholic School, killing two children, had ‘Nuke India’ written on one of the guns, according to video footage of the alleged arsenal used by him.

The shooter, identified as Robin Westman, 23, from Minnesota, opened fire in the Annunciation Catholic School on Wednesday killing two children aged 8 and 10 and injuring 17 people. Westman then allegedly killed himself.

Video footage circulating online allegedly showed Westman displaying his ammunition, rifles and guns. ‘Nuke India’ is written in white on one of the guns.

Journalist Laura Loomer said in a post on X that the Minnesota shooter had “Mashallah” and “Nuke India” written on his gun. He also wrote “Israel Must Fall”.