At Least Two Dead, A Dozen Injured In Minneapolis School Shooting, including children: Report

Minneapolis: At least two people are dead and more than a dozen injured after a shooter opened fire at a Catholic school in Minneapolis on Wednesday, officials told US media.

CBS said 15 children were being treated in local hospitals. Local radio reported several were in a critical condition. US police responded Wednesday morning to a shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, with officials saying that the shooter had been "contained." Local media, citing police sources, reported that the shooter was dead. No confirmed details on any victims was available.

"I've been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wrote on X, adding that the state's police force were on scene.

The school is located alongside its associated church in the south of the midwest metropolis. Live video footage showed parents retrieving their young children and departing, amid a significant emergency response.

When reached by phone, a person at the school told AFP "we are in the process of getting our kids out of the building." The city's official X account later said that the "shooter is contained and "there is no active threat to the community at this time."