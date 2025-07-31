ETV Bharat / international

Millions Return Home As Pacific Tsunami Warnings Lifted

Boats sit on the shore in Veracruz, Panama, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, after fishermen removed them from the water as a precaution following a tsunami warning after an earthquake struck off the coast of Russia. ( AP )

Ecuador: Countries across the Pacific rim lifted tsunami warnings on Wednesday, allowing millions of temporary evacuees to return home.

After one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded rattled Russia's sparsely populated Far East, more than a dozen nations -- from Japan to the United States to Ecuador -- warned citizens to stay away from coastal regions.

Storm surges of up to four metres (12 feet) were predicted for some parts of the Pacific, after the 8.8 quake struck off Russia's Kamchatka peninsula.

The tsunami warnings caused widespread disruption. Peru closed 65 of its 121 Pacific ports and authorities on Maui cancelled flights to and from the Hawaiian island.

But fears of a catastrophe were not realised, with country after country lifting or downgrading warnings and telling coastal residents they could return.

In Japan, almost two million people had been ordered to higher ground, before the warnings were downgraded to an advisory for large stretches of its Pacific coast, with waves up to 0.7 metres still being observed on Thursday.

"We urge the public not to go in coastal waters and please stay away from coasts," a seismologist at Japan's meteorological agency said.

The only reported fatality was a woman killed when her car fell off a cliff in Japan as she tried to escape on Wednesday, local media reported.

In Chile, authorities conducted what the Interior Ministry said was "perhaps the most massive evacuation ever carried out in our country" -- with 1.4 million people ordered to high ground.

Chilean authorities reported no damage or victims and registered waves of just 60 centimeters (two feet) on the country's north coast.

In the Galapagos Islands, where waves of up to three meters were expected, there was relief as the Ecuadoran navy's oceanographic institute said the danger had passed.

Locals reported the sea level falling and then rising suddenly, a phenomenon which is commonly seen with the arrival of a tsunami.

But only a surge of just over a meter was reported, causing no damage.