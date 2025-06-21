ETV Bharat / international

Israel Struck Iran's Isfahan Nuclear Site Again: Israeli Official

File Photo: smoke billowing from explosions after Israel announced it had carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites ( AFP )

Jerusalem: Israel targeted "two centrifuge production sites" at Iran's Isfahan nuclear facility overnight in a second wave of strikes on the location since the start of the war, a military official said on Saturday.

"Isfahan we targeted in the first 24 hours of our operation, but we carried out a second wave of strikes there overnight, deepening our achievements and advancing the damage to the facility," the military official told reporters during a briefing on condition of anonymity.

He added that the targeting of two centrifuge production sites in Isfahan was "in addition to a couple more centrifuge production sites that we have been able to strike successfully in recent days".

The repeated raids by the Israeli air force have "dealt a severe blow to Iran's centrifuge production capabilities," the official added.

Centrifuges are used to enrich uranium, both for civilian and military use, with the radioactive metal needing to be enriched to high levels for use in atomic weapons.

Isfahan, in central Iran, is known to have a uranium conversion facility which processes raw, mined uranium.