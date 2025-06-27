ETV Bharat / international

Micro-Small And Medium-sized Enterprises Day: History, Significance And This Year's Theme

Hyderabad: 'Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (MSME) Day' was declared by the UN General Assembly on June 27.

The purpose of MSME Day, a United Nations-recognized awareness day, is to advance the significance of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in accomplishing development objectives and building resilient, inclusive economies. In addition to recognizing the perseverance and hard work of small business owners, the day calls on governments, businesses, and consumers to help them by providing them with access to capital, markets, and legislative support.

About 90% of businesses, over 70% of jobs, and roughly 50% of global GDP are MSMEs, making them an essential part of the global economy. Formal MSMEs can account for as much as 40% of GDP in emerging economies. By highlighting their important role in economic advancement and sustainable development, MSME Day raises public awareness of their contributions.

History

On 6 April 2017, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution (A/RES/71/279) designating June 27th as “Micro-, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises Day.” The resolution was co-sponsored by 54 member states, representing over 5 billion people. The International Trade Centre was appointed as the leading agency for this observance.

This year's theme

'Business for MSMEs – Connecting the Entrepreneurs', the theme for this year highlights the critical role that MSMEs play in promoting international cooperation, stimulating innovation, and aiding entrepreneurs in a variety of industries. It draws attention to the necessity of creating more robust networks that enable small businesses to prosper in a world that is becoming more interconnected by the day.

MSMEs in India