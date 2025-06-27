Micro-Small And Medium-sized Enterprises Day: History, Significance And This Year's Theme

Hyderabad: 'Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (MSME) Day' was declared by the UN General Assembly on June 27.
The purpose of MSME Day, a United Nations-recognized awareness day, is to advance the significance of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in accomplishing development objectives and building resilient, inclusive economies. In addition to recognizing the perseverance and hard work of small business owners, the day calls on governments, businesses, and consumers to help them by providing them with access to capital, markets, and legislative support.
About 90% of businesses, over 70% of jobs, and roughly 50% of global GDP are MSMEs, making them an essential part of the global economy. Formal MSMEs can account for as much as 40% of GDP in emerging economies. By highlighting their important role in economic advancement and sustainable development, MSME Day raises public awareness of their contributions.
History
On 6 April 2017, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution (A/RES/71/279) designating June 27th as “Micro-, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises Day.” The resolution was co-sponsored by 54 member states, representing over 5 billion people. The International Trade Centre was appointed as the leading agency for this observance.
This year's theme
'Business for MSMEs – Connecting the Entrepreneurs', the theme for this year highlights the critical role that MSMEs play in promoting international cooperation, stimulating innovation, and aiding entrepreneurs in a variety of industries. It draws attention to the necessity of creating more robust networks that enable small businesses to prosper in a world that is becoming more interconnected by the day.
MSMEs in India
As a vital contributor to India's industrial landscape, the MSME sector plays a crucial role in manufacturing, exports, and employment. With 5.93 crore registered MSMEs employing more than 25 crore people, these enterprises generate a significant share of the country’s economic output. In 2023-24, MSME-related products accounted for 45.73% of India’s total exports, reinforcing their role in positioning the country as a global manufacturing hub.
Current Landscape of MSMEs in India
The MSME sector continues to be a cornerstone of India’s economic growth, contributing significantly to employment, manufacturing, and exports. In recent years, the sector has displayed remarkable resilience, with its share in the country’s Gross Value Added (GVA) increasing from 27.3% in 2020-21 to 29.6% in 2021-22 and 30.1% in 2022-23, highlighting its growing role in national economic output.
- Exports from MSMEs have seen substantial growth, rising from Rs.3.95 lakh crore in 2020-21 to Rs.12.39 lakh crore in 2024-25. The number of exporting MSMEs has also surged, increasing from 52,849 in 2020-21 to 1,73,350 in 2024-25.
- Their contribution to India’s total exports has steadily grown, reaching 43.59% in 2022-23, 45.73% in 2023-24, and 45.79% in 2024-25 (up to May 2024). These trends underscore the sector’s increasing integration into global trade and its potential to drive India’s position as a manufacturing and export hub.
Government Initiatives for Growth of MSMEs:
The Government of India has implemented a robust array of initiatives aimed at bolstering the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, recognizing its pivotal role in the economy. These efforts range from financial support and procurement policies to capacity building and market integration.
- Key initiatives include the Udyam Registration Portal, PM Vishwakarma scheme, PMEGP, SFURTI, and the Public Procurement Policy for MSEs, all aimed at fostering entrepreneurship, enhancing employment, and integrating informal sectors into the formal economy.
- These initiatives reflect the government's commitment to supporting MSMEs and driving inclusive economic growth nationwide.
Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises
The Ministry of MSME, Government of India, notified the Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) in 2012. This policy mandates that 25% of annual procurement by Central Ministries, Departments, and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) must be sourced from MSEs.
- Within this 25%, 4% is reserved for MSEs owned by Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST), and 3% is reserved for MSEs owned by women entrepreneurs. Additionally, 358 items are exclusively reserved for procurement from MSEs.
Achievements
In 2023-24, Central Ministries, Departments, and CPSEs procured a total of ₹74,717 crore worth of goods and services from MSEs, which constituted 43.71% of their total procurement.
- This policy benefited 2,58,413 MSEs, ensuring they had access to significant business opportunities and support through government procurement.
Some of the key problems faced by MSME's in India
Access to finance: According to a report by the Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship, The impact of delayed payments and the lack of formal financing for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises have adversely impacted the nation’s ability to create jobs.
Skilled Manpower: According to (SIDBI) ( Small Industries Development Bank of India) report titled “Understanding the Indian MSME Sector: Progress and Challenges”. 25% of MSMEs face a skilled manpower shortage, especially in defence, garments, hotels, and sanitaryware sectors. The shortage is high in defence equipment, readymade garments, hotel sectors, and tiles and sanitary ware, the report said.
