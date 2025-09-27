ETV Bharat / international

Mexico City Military Barracks Targeted In Protest Over Student Disappearances

Mexico City: Protesters rammed a truck into the gates of a military barracks in Mexico City on Thursday during a demonstration over the disappearance and presumed murder of 43 students a decade ago, news footage showed.

Hooded men reversed the truck into the gates and then set it on fire during the protest to mark the 11th anniversary of the disappearance of the students, who had been training to be teachers, from the southern town of Ayotzinapa.

No injuries were reported in the truck ramming and the barracks remained secure during the protest.

The fate of the students has haunted Mexico since their disappearance on the night of September 26, 2014, in violence-plagued southern Guerrero state. So far, the remains of only three students have been found and identified.

The case has become emblematic of a missing persons crisis in Mexico, where more than 120,000 people have vanished.