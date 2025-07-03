ETV Bharat / international

'Terror Perpetrators Must Be Brought To Justice': Jaishankar's Strong Message To Quad Leaders In USA

Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to the USA said in unequivocal terms that Operation Sindoor is conveyed to the world with great clarity that India will act against terrorism. Jaishankar's statement was in line with the UN Security Council calling for those responsible for the Pahalgam attacks to be brought to justice.

"What is important for us in the Quad statement, as also the statement that the Security Council had issued on April 25, is that the perpetrators of terrorism must be held accountable. They must be brought to justice,” Jaishankar said in Washington on Wednesday.

“And that's important because we then have to communicate to the world what we did. On May 7, the objective of Operation Sindoor is that if there are terrorist attacks, we will act against the perpetrators, the supporters, the financiers, and the enablers. So that message, I think, was conveyed with great clarity,” he said.

A joint statement issued by Quad Foreign Ministers -- Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Foreign Minister of Australia Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya -- unequivocally condemned all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all their forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.

The Quad foreign ministers condemned in the “strongest terms” the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead.

“We call for the perpetrators, organisers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice without any delay and urge all UN member states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant UNSCRs (UN Security Council resolutions), to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard,” the joint statement said.

The UN Security Council press statement condemned the Pahalgam attack, with members of the Security Council underlining the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

The council members stressed that those responsible for these killings should be held accountable.