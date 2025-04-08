ETV Bharat / international

Meghalaya Principal Secretary 'Found Dead' In Hotel Room In Uzbekistan

An IRTS officer on deputation to the state since 2021 was found dead in his hotel room in Uzbekistan's Bukhara city during a private visit.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 8, 2025 at 11:59 AM IST

1 Min Read

Shillong: Meghalaya Principal Secretary Syed Md A Razi was allegedly found dead inside his hotel room in Uzbekistan during a private visit to the Central Asian nation, officials said on Tuesday. Razi, an IRTS officer on deputation to the state since 2021, was in Uzbekistan’s Bukhara city since April 4, they said.

He is suspected to have died of cardiac arrest. According to a senior government official, Razi did not respond to calls in the morning on Monday, and later the hotel staff broke open the door of his room, where they found his lifeless body. Necessary formalities are underway and Razi’s wife is en route to Bukhara, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told PTI.

In an earlier post on X, Sangma said, “Deeply pained to hear about the untimely demise of Syed Md A Razi, IRTS, Principal Secretary, GoM.”

“Razi’s incredible efficiency and unwavering dedication were evident in every department he handled, and he always took on each task with a level of ownership that inspired those around him. But beyond his work ethic, Razi was a warm, jolly soul who brought light to everyone he met. He was deeply loved and respected by his peers, and his absence leaves a profound void in all of us,” the CM added.

Shillong: Meghalaya Principal Secretary Syed Md A Razi was allegedly found dead inside his hotel room in Uzbekistan during a private visit to the Central Asian nation, officials said on Tuesday. Razi, an IRTS officer on deputation to the state since 2021, was in Uzbekistan’s Bukhara city since April 4, they said.

He is suspected to have died of cardiac arrest. According to a senior government official, Razi did not respond to calls in the morning on Monday, and later the hotel staff broke open the door of his room, where they found his lifeless body. Necessary formalities are underway and Razi’s wife is en route to Bukhara, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told PTI.

In an earlier post on X, Sangma said, “Deeply pained to hear about the untimely demise of Syed Md A Razi, IRTS, Principal Secretary, GoM.”

“Razi’s incredible efficiency and unwavering dedication were evident in every department he handled, and he always took on each task with a level of ownership that inspired those around him. But beyond his work ethic, Razi was a warm, jolly soul who brought light to everyone he met. He was deeply loved and respected by his peers, and his absence leaves a profound void in all of us,” the CM added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UZBEKISTANMEGHALAYA

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.