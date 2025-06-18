ETV Bharat / international

Meet Blaise Metreweli, UK Secret Service MI6’s Trailblazing First Female Chief

The United Kingdom has appointed Blaise Metreweli as the chief of the country's Secret Intelligence Service, commonly known as MI6. She became the first female to head the top agency in the 116-year history of the organisation.

MI6 is responsible for gathering foreign intelligence and plays a vital role, along with MI5 and GCHQ, in keeping the British people safe and promoting the UK’s interests overseas.

More about Blaise Metreweli

Metreweli (47) joined the secret service in 1999 after studying anthropology at Cambridge University. She has spent most of her career working in European or Middle Eastern countries. She is currently serving M16’s technology and innovation division as its Director General.

An Arabic speaker with Georgian heritage, Mereweli also held senior posts in MI5 and was head of Directorate K, tackling threats from Russia, China, and Iran.

She is known as ‘Q’, which stands for someone in the agency who heads a team “responsible for innovative technology and gimmicks and gadgets and things like that”.

Metreweli is known for embracing a modern leadership style. Describing herself as a “geek" with an interest in nuclear technology and espionage from a young age, she has spoken candidly—under pseudonyms—about the need for MI6 to stay ahead of technological disruption.

After assuming the position, her code name will change from ‘Q’ to ‘C’. ‘C’ is reserved for the head of the spy agency. It’s a tradition that started when MI6’s first head, Captain Sir Mansfield Cumming, signed his name as ‘C’. However, in the modern era, it stands for Chief.