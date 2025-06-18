Meet Blaise Metreweli, UK Secret Service MI6’s Trailblazing First Female Chief

The United Kingdom has appointed Blaise Metreweli as the chief of the country's Secret Intelligence Service, commonly known as MI6. She became the first female to head the top agency in the 116-year history of the organisation.
MI6 is responsible for gathering foreign intelligence and plays a vital role, along with MI5 and GCHQ, in keeping the British people safe and promoting the UK’s interests overseas.
More about Blaise Metreweli
Metreweli (47) joined the secret service in 1999 after studying anthropology at Cambridge University. She has spent most of her career working in European or Middle Eastern countries. She is currently serving M16’s technology and innovation division as its Director General.
An Arabic speaker with Georgian heritage, Mereweli also held senior posts in MI5 and was head of Directorate K, tackling threats from Russia, China, and Iran.
She is known as ‘Q’, which stands for someone in the agency who heads a team “responsible for innovative technology and gimmicks and gadgets and things like that”.
Metreweli is known for embracing a modern leadership style. Describing herself as a “geek" with an interest in nuclear technology and espionage from a young age, she has spoken candidly—under pseudonyms—about the need for MI6 to stay ahead of technological disruption.
After assuming the position, her code name will change from ‘Q’ to ‘C’. ‘C’ is reserved for the head of the spy agency. It’s a tradition that started when MI6’s first head, Captain Sir Mansfield Cumming, signed his name as ‘C’. However, in the modern era, it stands for Chief.
Challenges before Metreweli
The biggest challenges for Metrweli in the top job will include dealing with Russia, China and Iran.
British intelligence agencies have accused Russia of carrying out sabotage across Europe to try to scare other countries from supporting Ukraine in its war with Moscow.
In 2021, outgoing MI6 chief Richard Moore described China as the agency’s top priority. Meanwhile, MI5 said Iran has been linked to 20 attempts since 2022 to kidnap, kill or target political opponents or dissidents in the UK.
Women as heads of secret services
The UK’s other intelligence bodies have already made history with female chiefs. MI5, the domestic security service, was headed by Stella Rimington from 1992 to 1996 and Eliza Manningham-Buller from 2002 to 2007, while GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters) appointed Anne Keast-Butler as director in 2023.
In the USA, the first woman to become the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in the USA was Gina Haspel. She was appointed by President Trump in May 2018.
