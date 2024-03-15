We're Pressing Very Hard for Early Discharge of Indians Stuck in Russia: MEA

New Delhi: Informing about India's efforts to negotiate with Russia for bringing back nationals duped into fighting the Russian war against Ukraine, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that New Delhi is "pressing very hard" with the Russian authorities for early discharge of the people who are stuck there.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, Jaiswal said, "We are pressing very hard with the Russian authorities for early discharge of the people who are stuck there". Also, the mortal remains of two Indians who died in Russia would be brought back, he added.

"Last time we told that there were 20 people who had approached us. Also, there are two people who passed away in Russia. On that, I have an update. The paperwork has been done to bring back their mortal remains", Jaiswal said.

"The funeral agency, which we have engaged, has handed over the bodies. We are in touch with the family as well as the Russian authorities. And hopefully, we will have the mortal remains in India by the end of this week. So hopefully, on the 16th or 17th of March, the mortal remains will be handed over to the family," Jaiswal told reporters here in New Delhi.

Recently, reports suggested that several Indians have been forced to join the Russian Army and participate in the ongoing war in Ukraine. The MEA last week said several Indian nationals have been duped to work in the Russian Army and strong action was being taken against the culprits.

According to sources, the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted a massive search operation in at least seven cities in connection with a human trafficking network taking Indians to the Russia-Ukraine war zone.