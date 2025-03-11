ETV Bharat / international

Mauritius PM Announces Highest Civilian Award For PM Modi

Mauritius Prime Minister announced country's highest award, 'The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' for PM Modi.

Mauritius PM Announces Highest Civilian Award For PM Modi
File photo of PM Modi (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 11, 2025, 7:56 PM IST

Port Louis: Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam on Tuesday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with the nation’s highest honour, The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean.

Modi is the first Indian to receive this prestigious award, which recognises his contributions to strengthening ties between India and Mauritius.

This marks the 21st international award conferred upon PM Modi by a foreign nation. Ramgoolam said Modi is the fifth foreign national to receive this distinguished recognition.

Port Louis: Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam on Tuesday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with the nation’s highest honour, The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean.

Modi is the first Indian to receive this prestigious award, which recognises his contributions to strengthening ties between India and Mauritius.

This marks the 21st international award conferred upon PM Modi by a foreign nation. Ramgoolam said Modi is the fifth foreign national to receive this distinguished recognition.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAURITIUS PMPM MODIMAURITIUS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.