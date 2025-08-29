ETV Bharat / international

Mauritania's Coast Guard Says At Least 49 Die When A Boat Carrying Migrants Capsized This Week

Naouakchott: At least 49 people have died when a boat carrying migrants capsized this week, the Mauritanian coast guard said Friday. Authorities said the boat came from Gambia and capsized Tuesday morning off the coast of Mheijrat.

"The boat left Gambia a week ago and had 160 people on board, including Senegalese and Gambian nationals," Mohamed Abdallah, the head of the coast guard, told The Associated Press.

"When the migrants saw the lights of the Mheijrat, they tried to move to one part of the boat, causing it to capsize," Abdallah said.

The official said 49 bodies have washed ashore and just 17 people were rescued so far. The others remain missing, the official said.

In recent years, Mauritania's waters have become a highway for migrants across sub-Saharan Africa seeking to reach Europe, primarily the Canary Islands. In July 2024, a similar incident killed more than a dozen migrants on their way to Europe off Mauritania, with 150 others declared missing.