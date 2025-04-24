ETV Bharat / international

Massive Russian Strike On Kyiv Kills 9 Overnight And Injures Dozens

Damaged cars lie in a yard with other debris after a Russian ballistic missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday ( AP )

Kyiv: A large-scale Russian missile and drone attack hit Kyiv overnight, killing nine people and injuring another 70, including six children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said on its Telegram channel that Russia struck Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. At least 45 drones were detected, the administration said, adding that Ukraine's Air Force would update the figures later.

The attack came hours after peace negotiations appeared to stall, with President Donald Trump lashing out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying he was prolonging the "killing field" by pushing back on ceding Crimea to Russia as part of a potential peace plan. Later that day, Trump said, "It's been harder to deal with Zelenskyy than Russia.

Zelenskyy has said multiple times that recognising occupied territory as Russian is a red line for his country.

At least 42 people were hospitalised in Kyiv, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. Rescue operations were still underway early morning Thursday to find bodies under the rubble.

At a Kyiv residential building that was almost entirely destroyed, emergency workers removed rubble with their hands, rescuing a trapped woman who emerged from the wreckage covered in white dust and moaning in pain.

An elderly woman sat against a brick wall, face smeared with blood, her eyes fixed to the ground in shock as medics tended to her wounds.

Fires were reported in several residential buildings, said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the city military administration.