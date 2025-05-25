ETV Bharat / international

A Massive Russian Drone-And-Missile Attack On Ukraine Kills At Least 12 People, Officials Say

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters try to put out a fire following a Russian attack in Kyiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, May 25, 2025. ( AP )

Kyiv: A massive Russian drone-and-missile attack targeted the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and other regions in the country for a second consecutive night, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens, officials said early Sunday.

The scale of the onslaught was stunning — Russia hit Ukraine with 367 drones and missiles, making this the largest single attack of the more than three-year-long war, according to Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force.

In all, Russia used 69 missiles of various types and 298 drones, including Iranian-designed Shahed drones, he told The Associated Press. It was “the most massive strike in terms of the number of air attack weapons on the territory of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022,” Ihnat said.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow. For Kyiv, the day was particularly somber as the city observes Kyiv Day, a national holiday that falls on the last Sunday of May commemorating its founding in the 5th century,

‘Deliberate strikes on ordinary cities’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian missiles and drones hit more than 30 cities and villages across Ukraine and urged Western partners to ramp up sanctions on Russia. That has been a long-standing demand of the Ukrainian leader but one that — despite warnings to Moscow by the United States and Europe — have not materialized in ways to deter Russia.

Zelenskyy wrote on X that Sunday's targets included Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Chernihiv, Sumy, Odesa, Poltava, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions. “These were deliberate strikes on ordinary cities. Ordinary residential buildings were destroyed and damaged,” he said.

“Without truly strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped. Sanctions will certainly help,” Zelenskyy said. “Determination matters now — the determination of the United States, of European countries, and of all those around the world who seek peace.”

The attack came on the third day of a planned prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, the only tangible outcome from peace talks in Istanbul earlier this month that have so far failed to produce a ceasefire. The exchange amounted to a rare moment of cooperation between the warring sides. Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 110 Ukrainian drones overnight.

The ‘most massive Russian air attack'