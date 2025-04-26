ETV Bharat / international

Massive Explosion And Fire Strikes Iranian Port And Injures At Least 406 People

A container blast reportedly caused fire and heavy smoke in the port city of Bandar Abbas.

Massive Explosion And Fire Strikes Iranian Port And Injures At Least 406 People
In this photo provided by Islamic Republic News Agency, IRNA, a black smoke rises in the sky as vehicles drive on the road after a massive explosion rocked a port near the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, Iran, Saturday, April 26, 2025 (AP)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : April 26, 2025 at 4:12 PM IST

Updated : April 26, 2025 at 5:15 PM IST

Tehran: A massive explosion and fire rocked a port Saturday in southern Iran, injuring at least 406 people, state television reported. The blast happened at the Rajaei port just outside of Bandar Abbas, a major facility for container shipments for the Islamic Republic that handles some 80 million tons (72.5 million metric tons) of goods a year.

Social media videos showed black billowing smoke after the blast. Others showed glass blown out of buildings kilometres (miles) away from the epicentre of the explosion.

Authorities have offered no cause for the explosion yet. Industrial accidents happen in Iran, particularly at its ageing oil facilities that struggle for access to parts under international sanctions. But Iranian state TV specifically ruled out any energy infrastructure as causing or being damaged in the blast.

Mehrdad Hasanzadeh, a provincial disaster management official, told Iranian state TV that first responders were trying to reach the area while others were attempting to evacuate the site.

Hasanzadeh said the blast came from containers at Rajaei port in the city, without elaborating. State TV also reported there had been a building collapse caused by the explosion, though there were no immediate other details offered.

Rajaei port is some 1,050 kilometres (652 miles) southeast of Iran's capital, Tehran, on the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil traded passes.

The blast happened as Iran and the United States met Saturday in Oman for the third round of negotiations over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.

