ETV Bharat / international

At Least 11 Hurt In South Carolina Beach Town Shooting

11 people were wounded in a shooting that happened on Sunday night in the Little River of South Carolina.

Representational Image
Representational Image (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : May 26, 2025 at 9:43 AM IST

1 Min Read

Little River: At least 11 people were taken to hospitals after a shooting Sunday night in a South Carolina beach town, authorities said. Horry County Police did not give the conditions of anyone hurt in the shooting that happened about 9:30 p.m. in Little River. Investigators were getting reports of more people arriving at the hospital in private vehicles, Horry County Police said on social media.

About 90 minutes after the shooting, police called it an isolated incident and said there was no risk to the community. They did not release any information on possible suspects or what led to the shooting. The shooting happened on a mostly residential street with a few boating businesses near the Intracoastal Waterway.

Video from the scene showed dozens of police cars and ambulances rushing in and out of the area. A North Myrtle Beach police officer responding to the shooting accidentally shot himself in the leg at a marina about 3 miles (5 kilometres) away and is in the hospital in stable condition, North Myrtle Beach spokeswoman Lauren Jessie said. Little River is about 20 miles (32 kilometres) northeast of Myrtle Beach.

Little River: At least 11 people were taken to hospitals after a shooting Sunday night in a South Carolina beach town, authorities said. Horry County Police did not give the conditions of anyone hurt in the shooting that happened about 9:30 p.m. in Little River. Investigators were getting reports of more people arriving at the hospital in private vehicles, Horry County Police said on social media.

About 90 minutes after the shooting, police called it an isolated incident and said there was no risk to the community. They did not release any information on possible suspects or what led to the shooting. The shooting happened on a mostly residential street with a few boating businesses near the Intracoastal Waterway.

Video from the scene showed dozens of police cars and ambulances rushing in and out of the area. A North Myrtle Beach police officer responding to the shooting accidentally shot himself in the leg at a marina about 3 miles (5 kilometres) away and is in the hospital in stable condition, North Myrtle Beach spokeswoman Lauren Jessie said. Little River is about 20 miles (32 kilometres) northeast of Myrtle Beach.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SOUTH CAROLINA BEACH TOWN SHOOTINGLITTLE RIVER SHOOTINGUS SHOOTINGSOUTH CAROLINA BEACH TOWNSHOOTING IN LITTLE RIVER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Delhi's Unique School In Park Where Children Learn For Free, Kudos To Namita Choudhury, The Teacher

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.