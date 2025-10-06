Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell And Shimon Sakaguchi Win 2025 Nobel Prize For Immune Tolerance Discoveries
Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi win the 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for discoveries on peripheral immune tolerance and regulatory T cells.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 3:12 PM IST|
Updated : October 6, 2025 at 3:20 PM IST
Stockholm: Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance. The announcement, made by the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute on Monday, marks the first of this year's Nobel Prize announcements.
The laureates will share the 11 million Swedish Kronor (approximately $1.2 million) prize, to be formally presented at the award ceremony on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death.
Brunkow is a senior program manager at the Institute for Systems Biology in Seattle. Ramsdell is a scientific adviser for Sonoma Biotherapeutics in San Francisco. Sakaguchi is a distinguished professor at the Immunology Frontier Research Centre at Osaka University in Japan.
Their discoveries have transformed the understanding of how the immune system maintains balance and protects against autoimmune diseases, such as type 1 diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis.
According to Olle Kampe, Chair of the Nobel Committee, "Their discoveries have been decisive for our understanding of how the immune system functions and why we do not all develop serious autoimmune diseases."
Thomas Perlmann, Secretary-General of the Nobel Committee, said he was only able to reach Sakaguchi by phone Monday morning. He left voicemails for Brunkow and Ramsdell.
Sakaguchi's research in 1995 identified a new class of immune cells, regulatory T cells (Tregs), which act as the immune system's 'security guards', preventing immune cells from attacking the body's own tissues. Building on this, Brunkow and Ramsdell discovered in 2001 that mutations in the FOXP3 gene lead to a severe autoimmune condition known as IPEX syndrome, providing the genetic explanation for immune self-tolerance.
Two years later, Sakaguchi connected the discoveries, proving that the FOXP3 gene controls the development of regulatory T cells. Together, their findings revolutionised immunology, establishing peripheral immune tolerance as a key defence mechanism against autoimmunity.
Peripheral immune tolerance is one way the body helps keep the immune system from getting out of whack and attacking your own tissues instead of foreign invaders.
The award is the first of the 2025 Nobel Prize announcements and was announced by a panel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.
Last year's prize was shared by Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of microRNA, tiny bits of genetic material that serve as on and off switches inside cells that help control what the cells do and when they do it.
Nobel announcements continue with the physics prize on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, and the Nobel Memorial Prize in economics on Oct. 13.
The award ceremony will be held Dec. 10, the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel, who founded the prizes. Nobel was a wealthy Swedish industrialist and the inventor of dynamite. He died in 1896.
