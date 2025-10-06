ETV Bharat / international

Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell And Shimon Sakaguchi Win 2025 Nobel Prize For Immune Tolerance Discoveries

A screen showing the photos of Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi who were awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology, at the Nobel Assembly of the Karolinska Institutet, in Stockholm ( AP )

Stockholm: Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance. The announcement, made by the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute on Monday, marks the first of this year's Nobel Prize announcements.

The laureates will share the 11 million Swedish Kronor (approximately $1.2 million) prize, to be formally presented at the award ceremony on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death.

Brunkow is a senior program manager at the Institute for Systems Biology in Seattle. Ramsdell is a scientific adviser for Sonoma Biotherapeutics in San Francisco. Sakaguchi is a distinguished professor at the Immunology Frontier Research Centre at Osaka University in Japan.

Their discoveries have transformed the understanding of how the immune system maintains balance and protects against autoimmune diseases, such as type 1 diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis.

According to Olle Kampe, Chair of the Nobel Committee, "Their discoveries have been decisive for our understanding of how the immune system functions and why we do not all develop serious autoimmune diseases."

Thomas Perlmann, Secretary-General of the Nobel Committee, said he was only able to reach Sakaguchi by phone Monday morning. He left voicemails for Brunkow and Ramsdell.