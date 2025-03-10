ETV Bharat / international

Ex-Central Banker To Replace Trudeau As Canada's Prime Minister After Winning Liberal Party Vote

Toronto: Former central banker Mark Carney will become Canada's next prime minister after the governing Liberal Party elected him its leader Sunday as the country deals with U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war and annexation threat, and a federal election looms.

Carney, 59, replaces Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January but remains prime minister until his successor is sworn in in the coming days. Carney won in a landslide, winning 85.9% of the vote.

"There is someone who is trying to weaken our economy," Carney said. "Donald Trump, as we know, has put unjustified tariffs on what we build, on what we sell and how we make a living. He's attacking Canadian families, workers and businesses and we cannot let him succeed and we won't."

Carney said Canada will keep retaliatory tariffs in place until "the Americans show us respect." "We didn't ask for this fight. But Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves," Carney said. "The Americans, they should make no mistake, in trade, as in hockey, Canada will win."

Carney navigated crises when he was the head of the Bank of Canada and when in 2013 he became the first noncitizen to run the Bank of England since it was founded in 1694. His appointment won bipartisan praise in the U.K. after Canada recovered from the 2008 financial crisis faster than many other countries.

The opposition Conservatives hoped to make the election about Trudeau, whose popularity declined as food and housing prices rose and immigration surged.

Trump's trade war and his talk of making Canada the 51st U.S. state have infuriated Canadians, who are booing the American anthem at NHL and NBA games. Some are canceling trips south of the border, and many are avoiding buying American goods when they can.

The surge in Canadian nationalism has bolstered the Liberal Party's chances in a parliamentary election expected within days or weeks, and Liberal showings have been improving steadily in opinion polls.

"The Americans want our resources, our water, our land, our country. Think about it. If they succeed they would destroy our way of life," Carney said. "In America health care is big business. In Canada it is a right."