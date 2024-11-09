ETV Bharat / international

Many Supporters Of Khalistan In Canada, But They Do Not Represent Sikh Community: Trudeau

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged the presence of Khalistan supporters in Canada but said they do not represent the Sikh community as a whole.

His comments came during Diwali celebrations at Ottawa’s Parliament Hill recently amid an ongoing diplomatic row with India over the killing of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“There are many supporters of Khalistan in Canada, but they do not represent the Sikh Community as a whole. Similarly, there are supporters of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi’s government in Canada, but they do not represent all Hindu Canadians,” Trudeau said.

The relations between the two countries came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

India expelled six Canadian diplomats and withdrew its high commissioner Sanjay Verma and other "targeted" officials from Canada after strongly dismissing Ottawa's charges.