ETV Bharat / international

13 Pakistani Policemen Injured In Clash With Mob

author img

By PTI

Published : 16 hours ago

The incident occurred in the Allah Khan Magsi village on Saturday, in which around 13 policemen were severely wounded following a clash with a mob.

Pakistani Policemen Injured In Clash With Mob
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Karachi: At least 13 policemen were injured in Pakistan after they clashed with a mob protesting against the disappearance of a youth in the Badin district of the Sindh province, according to the police. The incident took place in the Allah Khan Magsi village on Saturday.

“The policemen were injured after they tried to disperse a mob of angry tribesmen from the Magsi clan who were protesting the disappearance of one of their youth,” a senior police official said.

The youth was picked up by the police in connection with a motorcycle theft and disappeared from the lockup on Saturday. The mob got violent when the police claimed the youth was freed by a group of armed men, who took him with them.

“The mob attacked the police with bricks and sticks, and they also damaged the police station and vehicles parked at the station,” Senior Superintendent of Police Zubair Ahmed said. As the police tried to disperse the crowd of people, 13 policemen were injured and sent to hospital, he said.

Karachi: At least 13 policemen were injured in Pakistan after they clashed with a mob protesting against the disappearance of a youth in the Badin district of the Sindh province, according to the police. The incident took place in the Allah Khan Magsi village on Saturday.

“The policemen were injured after they tried to disperse a mob of angry tribesmen from the Magsi clan who were protesting the disappearance of one of their youth,” a senior police official said.

The youth was picked up by the police in connection with a motorcycle theft and disappeared from the lockup on Saturday. The mob got violent when the police claimed the youth was freed by a group of armed men, who took him with them.

“The mob attacked the police with bricks and sticks, and they also damaged the police station and vehicles parked at the station,” Senior Superintendent of Police Zubair Ahmed said. As the police tried to disperse the crowd of people, 13 policemen were injured and sent to hospital, he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAKISTANI POLICEMEN CLASH WITH MOBPAKISTANI POLICEMEN INJURED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.