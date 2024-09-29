ETV Bharat / international

Seven Labourers Killed By Separatist Militants In Pakistan's Balochistan

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

According to Balochistan Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, the seven labourers were shot dead late on Saturday night when they were asleep in an under-construction house in the Khuda-e-Abadan area of Panjgur town.

Labourers Killed By Separatist Militants In Pakistan's Balochistan
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Islamabad/Karachi: At least seven labourers from Punjab province were killed by separatist militants in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, police said on Sunday. The labourers from Multan were shot dead late on Saturday night when they were asleep in an under-construction house in the Khuda-e-Abadan area of Panjgur town, Balochistan Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said.

Ansari said the labourers were in deep sleep when the armed terrorists entered the under-construction house and opened indiscriminate fire with automatic weapons. The official said one of the labourers luckily escaped with an injury while another was not present at the time of the shooting. The official said an investigation has been opened into the attack.

This latest attack appears to be the work of the Balochistan Liberation Army as it has all their footprints on it, another security official said. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who immediately condemned the attack, sought a report from Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and reiterated the government's resolve to take all possible measures to root out terrorism from the motherland. President Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the attack.

In another development, armed men abducted at least 20 labourers of a gas company from a construction site near a highway in the Musakhail district of the Balochistan province on Sunday. The Express Tribune newspaper reported that armed men raided a gas company's site in the district and abducted 20 labourers. Police or security officials have not commented on the incident so far.

The report said the armed men opened fire after rounding up the workers and abducting 20 of them before fleeing into the mountainous region near the highway. On Saturday, a senior leader of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), Agha Khalid Shah, was shot dead and his cousin was injured by unidentified assailants in Quetta.

This is not the first time banned separatist groups have targeted labourers or civilians from other provinces. In May, the banned Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for killing seven barbers in Gwadar. In April, militants shot dead in cold blood nine people travelling in a bus in Noshki on the main highway.

Islamabad/Karachi: At least seven labourers from Punjab province were killed by separatist militants in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, police said on Sunday. The labourers from Multan were shot dead late on Saturday night when they were asleep in an under-construction house in the Khuda-e-Abadan area of Panjgur town, Balochistan Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said.

Ansari said the labourers were in deep sleep when the armed terrorists entered the under-construction house and opened indiscriminate fire with automatic weapons. The official said one of the labourers luckily escaped with an injury while another was not present at the time of the shooting. The official said an investigation has been opened into the attack.

This latest attack appears to be the work of the Balochistan Liberation Army as it has all their footprints on it, another security official said. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who immediately condemned the attack, sought a report from Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and reiterated the government's resolve to take all possible measures to root out terrorism from the motherland. President Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the attack.

In another development, armed men abducted at least 20 labourers of a gas company from a construction site near a highway in the Musakhail district of the Balochistan province on Sunday. The Express Tribune newspaper reported that armed men raided a gas company's site in the district and abducted 20 labourers. Police or security officials have not commented on the incident so far.

The report said the armed men opened fire after rounding up the workers and abducting 20 of them before fleeing into the mountainous region near the highway. On Saturday, a senior leader of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), Agha Khalid Shah, was shot dead and his cousin was injured by unidentified assailants in Quetta.

This is not the first time banned separatist groups have targeted labourers or civilians from other provinces. In May, the banned Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for killing seven barbers in Gwadar. In April, militants shot dead in cold blood nine people travelling in a bus in Noshki on the main highway.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LABOURERS KILLED IN PAKISTANPAK ATTACK BALOCHISTAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.