18 Killed In Sectarian Violence In Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Peshawar: At least 18 people were killed and 30 others injured in sectarian violence in northwest Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the last 24 hours, police said.

The clashes between the tribes of Alizai and Bagan in Kurram district bordering Afghanistan took place following Thursday's attack on a convoy of passenger vans in which 47 people were killed by militants. Gunfire is also continuing in Balishkhel, Khar Kali, Kunj Alizai and Maqbal.

The tribes are targeting each other with heavy and automatic weapons. So far, 18 people have been killed and 30 injured in the clashes. Independent and media sources reported more than 30 deaths in the clashes. Homes and shops have also been damaged in the fighting. People from various villages have fled to safer locations.