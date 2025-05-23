ETV Bharat / international

At Least 23 People Killed By Israeli Strikes In Gaza As Israel Lets Minimal Aid In

Smoke rises following an Israeli army bombardment in Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. ( AP )

Deir Al-Balah: At least 23 people were killed by Israeli strikes across Gaza overnight Thursday, as Israel pressed ahead with its military offensive and let in minimal aid to the strip.

Ten people were killed by strikes in the southern city of Khan Younis, four in the central town of Deir al-Balah and nine in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the north, according to the Nasser, Al-Aqsa and Al-Ahli hospitals where the bodies were brought.

Israel is facing mounting international criticism for its latest offensive, and pressure to let aid into Gaza amid a catastrophic humanitarian crisis. The strip has been under an Israeli blockade for nearly three months, according to the United Nations. Experts have warned that many of Gaza's 2 million residents are at high risk of famine.

Even the United States, a staunch ally, has voiced concerns over the hunger crisis. Suspect charged with murder over deaths of Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington The strikes come a day after two Israeli Embassy staffers were shot while leaving a reception for young diplomats at the Capital Jewish Museum, in Washington, DC. The suspect told police he "did it for Palestine," according to court documents filed Thursday as he was charged with murder. He didn't enter a plea.

On Thursday night, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the killings in Washington horrific and blasted France, the UK and Canada for proposing to establish a Palestinian state.

"Because by issuing their demand, replete with a threat of sanctions against Israel — against Israel, not Hamas — these three leaders effectively said they want Hamas to remain in power," he said.

Earlier this week the three leaders issued one of the most significant criticisms by close allies of Israel's handling of the war in Gaza and its actions in the West Bank, threatening to take "concrete actions" if the government did not cease its renewed military offensive and significantly lift restrictions on humanitarian aid.

Aid starts entering, but agencies say nothing like enough

Amid pressure, Israel started letting in aid. Israeli officials said Friday they let in more than 100 trucks of aid, including flour, food, medical equipment and drugs. The trucks came in through the Kerem Shalom crossing.