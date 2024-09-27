ETV Bharat / international

15 Killed After Landslide Struck An Illegal Gold Mine In Indonesia

15 people died, and many others were reported missing when a landslide struck an unauthorised gold mining operation on Indonesia's Sumatra island.

Representational Image (AP)

Padang (Indonesia): A landslide struck an unauthorized gold mining operation on Indonesia's Sumatra island, killing at least 15 people, officials said on Friday. Dozens of others were reported missing.

Villagers were digging Thursday for grains of gold in the remote Solok district of West Sumatra province when mud plunged down the surrounding hills and buried them, said Irwan Effendi, head of the local disaster mitigation agency office. He said at least 25 people were still buried, and that three people were pulled out alive with injuries by rescuers.

