ETV Bharat / international

Senior Cleric Among 4 Worshippers Injured In Bomb Explosion At Mosque In Pakistan's KP

An IED exploded at Maulana Abdul Aziz Mosque in South Waziristan, injuring a senior cleric and many others.

An IED exploded at Maulana Abdul Aziz Mosque in South Waziristan, injuring a senior cleric and many others.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 14, 2025, 4:42 PM IST

Peshawar: Four worshippers, including a senior cleric, were injured when a bomb exploded during Friday prayers at a mosque in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

District Police Officer Asif Bahader said an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at Maulana Abdul Aziz Mosque in South Waziristan, injuring Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) district chief Maulana Abdullah Nadeem, among others.

The official said the device was planted in the mosque’s pulpit. He said rescuers immediately arrived at the site, and the injured were being moved to the district hospital in Wana.

“The police have also reached the site and are collecting evidence,” he said. “Further investigation is underway.” Mosques, particularly during Friday prayers when large congregations gather, have been targeted in the province in the past as well.

Last month, six people, including JUI-S leader Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, were killed and 15 injured when a suicide blast ripped through the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in the province.

Peshawar: Four worshippers, including a senior cleric, were injured when a bomb exploded during Friday prayers at a mosque in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

District Police Officer Asif Bahader said an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at Maulana Abdul Aziz Mosque in South Waziristan, injuring Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) district chief Maulana Abdullah Nadeem, among others.

The official said the device was planted in the mosque’s pulpit. He said rescuers immediately arrived at the site, and the injured were being moved to the district hospital in Wana.

“The police have also reached the site and are collecting evidence,” he said. “Further investigation is underway.” Mosques, particularly during Friday prayers when large congregations gather, have been targeted in the province in the past as well.

Last month, six people, including JUI-S leader Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, were killed and 15 injured when a suicide blast ripped through the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in the province.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOMB EXPLOSION AT MOSQUEJAMIAT ULEMA E ISLAMPAKISTAN BOMB EXPLOSION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter to Lane (Part 1): How India is Turning Plastic Waste into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.