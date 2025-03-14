ETV Bharat / international

Senior Cleric Among 4 Worshippers Injured In Bomb Explosion At Mosque In Pakistan's KP

Peshawar: Four worshippers, including a senior cleric, were injured when a bomb exploded during Friday prayers at a mosque in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

District Police Officer Asif Bahader said an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at Maulana Abdul Aziz Mosque in South Waziristan, injuring Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) district chief Maulana Abdullah Nadeem, among others.

The official said the device was planted in the mosque’s pulpit. He said rescuers immediately arrived at the site, and the injured were being moved to the district hospital in Wana.