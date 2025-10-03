ETV Bharat / international

2 Indians Killed In Road Accident In Italy

London: Two Indians were among three people killed in a road accident in Italy's Grosseto on Friday morning. The accident took place when a van and a nine-seater minibus carrying Asian tourists collided on the northbound lane of the Aurelia state road in Grosseto, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Five people, including children, were injured. Firefighter teams and officials on duty rescued the injured, who were shifted to hospitals. The Indian Embassy in Italy said it was in contact with the family of the victims and the local authorities. "We are providing all assistance to the family," it said.