2 Indians Killed In Road Accident In Italy

The accident took place when a van and a minibus carrying Asian tourists collided on the northbound lane of the Aurelia state road in Grosseto.

By PTI

Published : October 3, 2025 at 9:00 PM IST

1 Min Read
London: Two Indians were among three people killed in a road accident in Italy's Grosseto on Friday morning. The accident took place when a van and a nine-seater minibus carrying Asian tourists collided on the northbound lane of the Aurelia state road in Grosseto, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Five people, including children, were injured. Firefighter teams and officials on duty rescued the injured, who were shifted to hospitals. The Indian Embassy in Italy said it was in contact with the family of the victims and the local authorities. "We are providing all assistance to the family," it said.

"The Embassy conveys its heartfelt and sincere condolences for the tragic loss of two Indian nationals from Nagpur in an accident near Grosseto. Our prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured family members who are undergoing treatment," it said in a post on X.

